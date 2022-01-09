Managing director of Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc, Engr. Akin Bada has said the company will collaborate with the National Training Power Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) to raise the competency profile of its workers in order to improve service delivery to the customers by taking advantage of the training opportunities that the Institute offers.

Engr. Bada who gave the assurance when he received the director general of the Institute, Alhaji Bolaji Nagode yesterday in his office, said that NAPTIN has transformed itself into a international brand such that it has become the first port of call for utilities seeking to train its personnel in the electricity industry across the African continent, according to a statement by general manager, Corporate Communications, Oyebode Fadipe.

According to Engr. Bada, human capital is the most critical asset of any organisation. Given that fact, every organisation must continually ensure that the capacity of its most critical asset is constantly positioned to deliver on its mandate. “I am happy that NAPTIN, which was established by the federal government of Nigeria to offer a wide range of manpower development programmes consistent with the needs of the industry has shown itself to be able to respond to these needs of the training needs of the power sector. With your mandate and your pedigree as the foremost power training institute in Nigeria and the African continent therefore, AEDC will take good advantage of this opportunity to build the capacity of its workers.”

In his response, the DG of the Institute – Alhaji Bolaji Nagode congratulated Engr. Bada and the interim management team made up of Sani Usman, Donald Etim, Babajide Ibironke and Femi Zacchaeus on their appointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nagode said the appointment of Engr. Bada who is a veteran of the industry was indicative of the need to reposition AEDC for optimal service delivery to its customers. “In this regard, we are prepared to work with your management for the repositioning of AEDC as a critical asset in the country through training”. Alhaji Nagode said the Institute not only offers a wide range of human capacity training programme which is apt for the industry, the Institute has also started its E-Learning program in response to the safety protocols of the COVID 19 pandemic and its different variants. “Since this pandemic is not about to leave us anytime soon, as a training Institute, we adopted e-Learning in order to ensure that the capacity of the workers in the sector is continually enhanced.”

ADVERTISEMENT