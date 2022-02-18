The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), has announced that there would be power interruption in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

The company said that the interruption was to enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) carry out maintenance on its Apo substation in Abuja.

AEDC’s chief marketing officer, Donald Etim, who made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said the power interruption would take place on Saturday between 9:00am. and 4:00pm.

Etim listed the affected areas to include Lokogoma, Apo Mechanic Village, Apo Resettlement, Waru Village, Gudu, Gaduwa Estate, Trademore Estate, Apo Legislative Quarters, and Behind Transmission Substation.

“Other areas include Efab Galaxy Estate, Efab Sunshine Estate, Cedar Crest Hospital and environs.

“The purpose of the interruption is to enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to carry out a maintenance exercise on the 100MVA TR4 at the Apo Transmission substation,” he said.

He, however, appealed to customers to be patient and cooperate with the company in its quest to provide better services.

While assuring customers of improved power supply, Etim said that the AEDC management sincerely regretted any inconveniences the outage might cause them.

He, however, attributed the current low supply of electricity to inadequate generation by the generating companies.

He added that all hands were on deck to ensure a stable electricity supply as soon as possible.