The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) is set to reducing its metering gap with the installation of 180,000 meters as it resumed its Meter Assets Provider’s (MAPs) scheme.

The company also launched an online vending platform that allows electricity customers to buy energy directly from the company’s website rather than the various third-party vendors.

Speaking at a briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, the chief technical officer, AEDC, Engr. Oluwafemi Zacchaeus explained that the relaunch of the MAP scheme was to bridge the meter demand gap after the completion of phase zero of the Federal Government’s National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP).

According to him, with the resumed MAPS scheme, willing customers will advance money to MAP/AEDC for the purchase of meters while they will be refunded through vending, after installation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He disclosed that the MAPS framework will run till the commencement of the phase1 of the NMMP.

Zacchaeus stressed that it currently has six participating MAPS vendors- Mojec, Protogy, Turbo energy, Momas, CIG and Holley.

He noted that the AEDC is in the process of engaging more MAPs but added that only vendors with sufficient stock of meters in Nigeria will be considered.

The Technical Officer also stressed that in a bid to ensure constant availability of meters, each vendor has committed to supply 50,000 meters monthly in the Company stores across all its franchise areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the framework, said Zacchaeus it targets a total of 135,000 single-phase and 45,000 three-phase meters going for N63,061.32 and N117,910.69 (VAT inclusive) respectively.

Also speaking, the company’s chief marketing officer, Donald Etim said the new vending platform was borne of the desire to create more access options for customers thus reducing the burden of additional costs.

He said with the platform, customers can now buy power directly from its website.

“With this platform, customers are not only assured of the elimination of extra charges such as service charge, commission and convenience fees, they are also assured of easy reconciliation of their account, 24/7 online real-time service, as well as instant value for the energy purchased from any part of its franchise area,” he said.