Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) has arraigned 1000 persons before its mobile court sitting in various locations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) due to their failure to pay waste disposal bill.

At the hearing in Abuja, the chief state council with the AEPB, Mr Arome Tukula said the defaulters were arrested within the city centre of the FCT.

He said the defaulters contravened AEPB Act no 10 of 1997 section 30 subsection 4 and defaulters are liable to three months imprisonment with an option of fine.

Counsel to some of the accused, Agbaje Ochai admitted his clients’ failure to pay their waste disposal bill and pleaded for an out-of-court settlement.

The director of AEPB, Alhaji Kaka Ali, while speaking with journalists on the development, said the defaulters also included those who have refused to acquire the necessary waste bins required for the evacuation of waste within the nation’s capital city.

Ali stated that the defaulters were arrested in Wuse, Garki, Maitama, Asokoro, and other major areas within the city centre of the FCT.

“Unfortunately, the defaulters refused to pay for services rendered to them through waste collection and disposal which is against the AEPB Act therefore this is not a case of witch-hunt but the failure of some residents to abide by the law,” he said.

He explained that the exercise which would be continuous is aimed at sanitizing the nation’s capital and making it environmentally friendly.

He said that the AEPB has put in place necessary measures to ensure proper collection of refuse and keep the environment clean.