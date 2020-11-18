By IGHO OYOYO

The Mobile Court of Abuja Environmental Protection Board, AEPB has confiscated six cows from three cattle rearers operating at undesignated areas in the Federal Capital Territory.

The three cattle rearers namely, Ibrahim Abubakar, Adamu Idris and Salisu Saidu were arrested this week at Central Business District, Game Village and Wuye District of the FCT.

After pleading guilty to the offence, AEPB Magistrate, Ebiwarie Damini handed down fines of five thousand naira each to the accused cattle rearers or be reminded for six months.

According to the Magistrate, the action of the accused contravene the provision of AEPB Act section 20 sub section 1b and section 35 sub section 1d.

Speaking with newsmen at the end of the court sitting, the Director of AEPB, Alhaji Baba Shehu Lawan said the Board had earlier met with the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kauta Hore on the need to inform their members to desist from grazing their cattle within the capital city of FCT.

Alhaji Shehu Lawan who expressed concern over the traffic accident and other inhuman act caused by cattle within the city centre said grazing of cattle is only permitted in the outskirts of the FCT.

He said AEPB would not relent in its efforts at making Abuja a befitting capital city worthy of emulation by other countries.

The AEPB Director stated that the six confiscated cows would be donated to Kuje and Suleja Correctional Centres as well as Orphanage and Less Privileged Home in Bwari Abuja.

While warning cattle rearers to operate in designated areas, Alhaji Shehu Lawan said AEPB would not hesitate to sanction anyone who violates rules guiding grazing of animals in the FCT.