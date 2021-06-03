Aero Contractors Airline yesterday commenced commercial flight operations with Boeing 373-400 from the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Speaking during the launch of its flight operations at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi, Mr Abdullahi Mahmood, Managing Director, Aero Contractors Airline, said that the decision was as a result of the state governor’s resolve to revamp economic activities in the state.

He said the inaugural flight to Bauchi was borne out of the importance attached to Bauchi State because of its commercial activities and also the state governor’s commitment.

“The choice of Bauchi State for flight operations was borne out of our own diligence, as we try to look at our commercial activities.

“We looked at Bauchi, naturally if you want to start any flight operations in the North-East, I think Bauchi stands in the right position for commencement of flight operations.

“Also, the executive governor of Bauchi State in his wisdom is trying to make sure that economic activities also brings in social activities to Bauchi.

“It’s very encouraging and this is part of our contribution to make sure that his dream is achieved,” he said.

The managing director explained that the airline would be operating four weekly flights from Abuja to Bauchi, with a flight per day, from Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday,

“As time goes on the operations would be increased to twice a day within the stipulated operation days in a week.

Mahmood commended the Bauchi state government as well as the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority for their efforts to ensure that the commence of operations was a success in Bauchi State.

Also speaking, Gov. Bala Mohammed, commended Aero Contractors and its Managing Director for carrying out due diligence on Bauchi and finding it worthy to bring flight operations to the state.