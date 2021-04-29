BY BODE GBADEBO

The Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in Diaspora (AESID) has condemned the recent attacks on several communities in Ebonyi State, describing them as “dastardly”, even as it cautioned the perpetrators to give peace a chance.

The group described the situation as “traumatic” for citizens and residents of Ebonyi State following repeated attacks on individuals and public facilities by unknown gunmen.

In a statement made available to journalists on Thursday by AESID President, Amb. Pascal Oluchchukwu, the group lamented that the recent attacks came at a time when scores of lives had been lost to communal unrests and attacks by suspected herdsmen, saying “it is saddening that Ebonyi is yet another target for attacks by some unknown gunmen who are on Guerilla war with not just the Nigerian State but the South Eastern part of the country in particular.”

“We, the Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora, AESID downrightly condemn in strongest terms the recent arson at the Federal High Court, Abakaliki, the killing of some soldiers at a checkpoint near Amasiri in Afikpo North LGA and the robbing of a commercial bank in Onueke, Ezza South Local Government Area of the state all in the past few days.

“It is our firm view that the growing ugly scenario is worse for our people who are yet battling with too many internal communal crises and conflicts.

“While we caution the perpetrators of these evil acts to desist forthwith for the sake of peace and development of our dear state, we also heap the blames at the door-steps of the leaders, particularly the Governor who is the Chief Security of the State for not acting swiftly and as promptly as had been expected of him.”

While cautioning the perpetrators and calling for total peace, AESID demanded explanation from the state governor, Dave Umahi, on how the monthly security vote due to the state is being used.

“Governor Umahi, who incidentally leads the South-east Governors Forum appear to us from his unguarded utterances to have incited the fast-spreading attacks on Ebonyi and Ebonyians by these unknown gunmen.

“Else, how can we exonerate him from the blames when on his several appearances on national Televisions he has made unsubstantiated claims and assertions, boastful statements and threatened fire against some interest groups in the region even when wisdom demands otherwise? As a leader, Umahi in our overall estimation of his management of the ailing security architecture in the State has at best shown himself grossly incompetent, selfish and always bent on politicizing every issue in this very regard.

“Again, AESID would wish to know what Governor Umahi has been spending the Monthly security votes he receives from the centre on. Our people have already been through a lot in the areas of accountability in governance under his watch and it is our urge that he rises to the occasion in protecting the lives and property of our people.

“Violence is an ill wind that blows no one no good and we sincerely urge these unknown and desperate characters to desist from launching further onslaughts against the peaceful Ebonyi public!,” they said.