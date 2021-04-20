BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN |

Parents of the abducted 39 students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation Kaduna paid N17 million to secure their release but the bandits released only 10 of the abducted students.

Investigation by LEADERSHIP revealed that the ransom was paid for the release of the entire students only for ten of them to be released in two batches of five students.

A parent who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “The bandits had agreed to release all our children if we paid the said amount which we gathered and paid but they ended up only releasing ten of them.

“We were linked up with an ex-bandits who became our go between with the bandits holding our children, they were brought in from Ilorin, Kwara State accommodated and paid some money for services to be rendered.

“We handed over the contributed sum of N17 million to the ex-bandits for onward delivery to the bandits holding our children only for them to release only 10 of them and are still demanding for more money or will be forced to kill them.

“We have been discussing with the bandits but they are insisting on more payment otherwise they will kill them. We are doing our best to secure their release since the government has not shown any serious efforts to secure their release”.

It would be recalled that bandits in their large numbers stormed the school at about 11: 30pm on Thursday 12th March, 2021 with sophisticated weapons and entered through the school fence and attacked the male hostel not far from the fence before heading to the female hostel and successfully took away the students.