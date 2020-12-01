The All Farmers’ Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has condemned the killing of innocent farmers in Borno State on Sunday.

The national president of the association, Arc Kabir Ibrahim in a statement sent to LEADERSHIP yesterday, described the killing as unfortunate and said it portends grave danger to the nation’s quest for food security.

According to him, “The recent unfortunate slaying of our farmers in Borno State portends disaster for our food system in that the farmers are now very scared to go to their farms to do dry season farming. AFAN sympathises with the families of the departed souls and the government and people of Borno State.”

He said the food system of Nigeria which had been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Flooding and Insecurity is now further threatened by this development.

He said Nigerian farmers are pleading with the government to deal with the insecurity in the North East by defoliating and the sectorial bull-dozing of Sambisa forest.

“The banditry and kidnapping in the North West should also be decisively stemmed by doing the same thing to the forests there.

“It is common knowledge that the insurgents have turned these forests into a safe haven.

The Security forces should make announcements for all persons living in the immediate vicinity of the forests to relocate because there will be air and ground raids as well as complete chemical defoliation of the forests,” he said.

The AFAN president said the continued threat to lives and livelihood of the people living in these areas far out ways the presumed effect of climate change after defoliating the forests.

“The time to take action is NOW otherwise we will all die from the dehumanising pain of hunger in these regions because the farmers cannot produce the required food for even subsistence,” he said.