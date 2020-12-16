By ENYO ATI,

The All Farmers Association through its elected president Arc Kabir Ibrahim has distanced itself from the registration of farmers advertised by a group led by one Farouk Rabiu Mudi requesting the farmers to pay the sum of N2000 (two thousand Naira) to an account in Heritage bank (5100311787) purported to be maintained by AFAN.

In a release signed by Ibrahim, and made available to journalists, the farmers’ organisation noted that: “The person promoting this, Farouk Rabiu Mudi, is not a member of AFAN and was dismissed from AFAN after registering All Farmers Association of Nigeria Kano State Chapter RC 93884 which was cancelled by CAC.”

AFAN stated that it had since written to 9mobile and Verdant the companies Farouk indicated would provide their platforms for the farmers registration.

AFAN further warned that any farmer dealing with Farouk group would be doing so at their own peril.

According to Ibrahim: “It is interesting to note that the person spearheading this fraud, Farouk Rabiu Mudi actually, lost the election to become the chairman of our Kano Chapter in 2016 and resorted to registering a parallel chapter which was later cancelled by CAC. He was dismissed for this action and the letter is in our submission.

“He and the present Deputy Governor of Kano State who was then the Commissioner of Agriculture made several attempts to get me to give Mudi recognition and I declined telling them that the bonafide elected officials are the recognized leaders. Upon the realization that they had met the BOT Chair in his residence without any BOT meeting to perpetrate a coup, we decided to take administrative action on the matter as enshrined in our constitution.”

Recall that some media outlets had reportedly carried the news of AFAN opening a national registration platform to register real-time farmers across the federation.

Farmers who register through the platform, were promised to benefit from programmes and interventions lined up for members of the association.

Farouk Rabiu Mudi had disclosed that the first 12 States to register up to 5,000 members in the next two weeks will be among the pilot states.

He had also disclosed that an Identification card (ID card) will be issued to farmers, alongside a 9mobile Payment Service Bank (9PSB) sim pack with a N500 recharge bonus.

Registered members were also promised access to all 9PSB services including micro-credit loans.