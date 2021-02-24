BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

Benue State Chapter of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN has called on Security agencies to thoroughly investigate Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong for his Unguided utterances against famers who are traumatised by the incessant attacks on their members by the marauding herdsmen.

This is even as the AFAN Chairman Aondongu Saaku in a telephone interview told our Correspodent that from the way the Plateau State Governor spoke, it seems he has engage in buying arms for farmers in his State to defend themselves, thereby he should be investigated

“We considered the Plateau State Governor’s utterances as an insult to farmers of Benue State in particular and Nigerian farmers in general whose efforts in feeding the nation are being frustrated by atrocities of armed herdsmen,

While calling on the national office of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria to rise in defence of her members across the country, Saaku said the Plateau State Governor has been bought over by Miyetti Allah, even as he wondered why an elected Governor will not have the interest of his People who are predominantly Farmers at heart.

He described the utterances of the Governor as shameless and primitive, adding that his utterances are baseless unfounded because no Farmer in Nigeria goes about with AK47, for what? and who gives them? I believe the Governor rathe than standing by his People is rather looking for personal gains.

Also reacting the Chairman of the Middle Belt Forum Dr Pogu Bitrus described the utterances of Lalong as disappointing, saying what he observed is that the Governor is playing to the Galary, he is using this to apeased Miyetti Allah, else how can he said Farmers too go about with AK47 where?

“What he said is not proper and is even dangerous to the Country especially now that everybody is preaching peace, as a leader,you have the primary of always telling the truth, no Farmer as far as Nigeria is concern go about AK47 anywhere in the Country, to do what with it? It is unfortunate that such Unguided statement is coming from a Governor who is elected by his People to protect lives and properties”

“Invariably , what Lalong is saying is that Farmers are also going about with AK47 so they have no right to accuse Herdsmen of carrying AK47 this statement is dangerous and it can not take us out of the problem we are facing, I am even happy that farmer are swiftly responding to this unguided utterances”

Recalled that Lalong has accused farmers of also going to their farms with AK47.