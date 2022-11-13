The leadership of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has dissociated itself from Farmers Day Celebration purportedly convened by association in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and a mobile telephone company on 16th November, 2022 in Abuja.

AFAN in a statement signed by Alhaji Salisu Mukhtar, the assistant public relations officer in Abuja said the association is aware that farmers are currently grappling with several shocks in the food system sprouting from flooding, insecurity and severe food price hikes and not participating in any charade exhibition.

The statement reads in parts, “We are bombarded with questions by our SHFS (Small Holder Farmers) on a “Farmers Day Celebration” purported to be convened by AFAN in collaboration with the FMARD and a mobile Telephone company on 16th November, 2022 at the Eagle Square or Abuja Chamber of Commerce Complex along Airport Road and for which they are being asked to register, participate and exhibit their products by paying various sums of money ranging from N1,000,000, N500,000 to N50,000.

We want to dissociate ourselves from this event because the Nigerian farmers and all Nigerians for that matter are grappling with several shocks in the food system sprouting from flooding, insecurity and severe food price hikes not participating in this charade”.

“The Nigerian farmers and AFAN have nothing to celebrate or exhibit at this time, especially, so soon after the Annual National Agricultural Show held between 10th and 14th October, 2022 so whoever is doing this is living in denial of the realities in Nigeria’s agricultural system “, Mukhtar added.