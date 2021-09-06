The African Bar Association, (AFBA) is set to celebrate the most leading lights of the crusade on the continent.

This event will be at their 21st Annual Conference set for October at Niamey, Republic of Niger.

Unveiling the theme of the Summit, “Accountable Governance as a panacea for unending conflicts in Africa; The Legal Profession as the driver”, the President of the Association, Hannibal Uwaifo Esq said, “the conversations in Niamey will be epochal, the attendance is asset determined, and networking value unmatched, because Africa’s peers will gather to insist, that leadership in our countries must constantly self evaluate to deepen accountable governance and the rule of law, as a more prosperous standard of growth and development.

The Conference will bring together high-end experts and participants from all arms of government, Academia, Security and Business policymakers, and influencers with global reputations to discuss and proffer actionable solutions to myriads of challenges facing the continent.

The host President of Niger Republic, President Mohammed Bazoun has affirmed his seal as Special guest, and his immediate predecessor, Mr. Mohamadou Issoffou, winner of Mo Ibrahim Prize for Leadership, tuned up to receive Africa’s icons of leadership inspiration, that include former Nigeria’s President, Goodluck Jonathan, Mrs. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia, Mr. Ernest Koroma of Sierra Leone, and so many stars of the continent who have earned their flag as African good governance Ambassadors.

The keynote speaker, Nobel Laurette Dr. Dennis Mukwege of the Democratic Republic of Congo, will expectedly be compelling when he unwraps his wisdom to mentor our resolves for a higher deal from our leaders and governance institutions.

The annual summit is AFBA’s headline event that rotates amongst countries with a pedigree of quality attendance and seamless experiential organization.