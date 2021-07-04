Nigeria will no longer be a dumping ground for unidentified products from other African countries once African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) is activated.

Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo gave the assurance in Asaba as part of activities of a two-day tour of Delta State by the National Action Committee (NAC) on AfCFTA led by the secretary of the committee and senior special assistant to the President on Public Sector Matters, Mr. Francis Anatogu.

According to Adebayo who was represented by the Director of Trade in the Ministry, Aliyu Abubakar, AfCFTA said apart from the fact that the visit was to discuss opportunities abound for made-in-Nigeria products in the larger African market it would provide platform to ensure that every product have origin.

He explained that other countries through AfCFTA, agreed to liberalise 90 per cent of their products to the market. “The remaining 10 per cent is left under special and sensitive products that they may wish to keep.

Anatogu, on his part, said AfCFTA came to grow the African market like the intra- European market,saying the EU intra-trade is about 65 per cent while Africa, is about 15 per cent.

He noted that while addressing the products and services for exports, issues of competitiveness and infrastructure; power, transportation, trade barriers, others would be addressed.

“So, the AfCFTA is about growing trade in Africa. Why we are here is working in every state to develop what they are going to sell in Africa.

“But the main objective of the agreement is to liberalise trade so that African countries can trade more among themselves and through that, African economies will be integrate

“As regards flooding of the market with substandard products, there are mechanism in place in the agreement. The rules of origin is a criteria where participating countries must source their products locally. There is also provision to guide against transhipment of products outside African market,” he said.

He urged Delta State to key into the AfCFTA to showcase it’s potentials in oil palm, aquaculture and other products in a larger African market.

Chief economic adviser to governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Dr. Kingsley Emu said the AfCFTA offered avenue for private individuals to explore opportunities at the larger market.

According to Emu, the demand push or pull, particularly when there is an off taker agreement, it is a game changer for the private sector.

He said the trade and job creation ability of the agreement would be unprecedented in Africa.

In their various submissions, the Delta Chief Jobs Creation Officer, Prof. Eric Eboh, Executive Assistant and Coordinator, Export Initiative in Delta, Mrs Shimite Bello and Mr Paul Nma, of Delta State Investment Development Agency, assured that there are several products that could go into African market from the state.