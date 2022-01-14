The Organising Committee of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has dismissed the Tunisian Football Federation’s protest on the officiating of their team’s match with their Malian counterparts.

The committee met late Thursday to deliberate on the Group F match played on Wednesday which had ended abruptly in favour of the Malians.

“After examining the protest of Tunisia and all the match officials’ reports, the Committee decided to dismiss the protest lodged by the Tunisian team.

”It also decided that the match result will stand as 1-0 in favour of Mali,” CAF said in a short statement on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zambian referee, Janny Sikazwe, had stirred controversy during the match with some inexplicable decisions.

He had twice ended the match before the stipulated time, leading to comical scenes after the game.

ADVERTISEMENT