Hosts Cameroon kicked off the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with victory, beating Burkina Faso 2-1 in the Group A opener on Sunday evening.

Cameroon came through a serious test against Burkina Faso to notch an opening win at Olembe Stadium, Yaoundé. Thanks to two penalties from the impressive Vincent Aboubakar.

Although Gustavo Sangaré scored in the 24th minute to give Burkina Faso the lead in the game.

In the 40th minute, Cameroon striker, Vincent Aboubakar equalised by converting a spot-kick into a goal.

Aboubakar converted another penalty into a goal in the extra minute of the first-half to give the hosts the lead.

This is Cameroon and Burkina Faso’s third encounter in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament. Both previous meetings came in the group phase: Cameroon won 1-0 in 1998 before a 1-1 draw in 2017.

Cameroon made their 20th appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations, a tally only bettered by Egypt (25), Cote d’Ivoire (24) and Ghana (23). Egypt (7) are the only team to have won the tournament on more occasions than The Indomitable Lions (5).

