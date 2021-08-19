Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, has boasted that his ‘youthful’ Super Eagles squad will be ready to face any team at the next Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The three-time African champions were drawn against Egypt, Sudan and Guinea- Bissau in Group D on Tuesday in Yaoundé for the competition which will start on January 9 and end on February 6, 2022.

“We have a young team, but they are doing very well last season and this season also, like Victor Osimhen, who was top scorer in qualification,” Rohr told ESPN.

“Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and so many playing very well in the clubs in Europe. So as we think about their players, they think also about our players.”

Rohr also stated that his immediate priority for now is to prepare his team for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, kicking off next month.

“Until January we still have a lot of things to do, especially the next game now at home against Liberia, that is the most important and then we will see step by step how it is going,” he added.

The Super Eagles will open their campaign against Egypt at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium, Garoua on January 11.