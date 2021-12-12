Member of Federal House of Representatives representing Ikeja Federal constituency of Lagos state, Hon. Abiodun James Faleke has made logistics donation to Authentic Nigeria football &Allied Supporters club (ANFASSC) for acquisition of equipment ahead of the forthcoming African Cup of nations in Cameroon.

Hon. Faleke made the donation when ANFASSC visited his office in Lagos where he assured them that he will always support the team because of the joy they give to footballers and the fans at the stadium.

‘I am happy that you people decided to visit me especially with nations Cup coming up very soon,it is important that we give our senior national team the needed support going into, during and after the tournament in Cameroon’ to ensure that Super Eagles come back with the trophy”.

He went further by saying ‘ANFASSC has always been unique and I am impressed with your President,who has shown decisiveness in everything he does and also the manner in which he leads his team both in and outside the stadium.

‘’I am also happy to give my little support to the team for acquisition of equipment and hopefully by the time you are departing for the games I can still give more support”.

Faleke who recently gave out 100 mini-buses (Korope) while another 100 people went home with cash as part of his constituency initiative also distributed 50 deep freezers,100 grinding machines, 50 2.4 KVA generators,30 industrial sewing machines and Butterfly/Singer sewing machines at the Police College, Ikeja venue of his “Mega Empowerment” programme has been an avid supporter of ANFASSC.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of their plans for Nations cup,ANFASSC plans to take five hundred supporters to Cameroon for the tournament that kicks of January 9 to February 6,2021.