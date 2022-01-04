The Federal Government has named a high-powered delegation to lead the Nigerian contingent to the forthcoming 2021 edition of Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament starting on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in Cameroon.

The delegation will be led to the event by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwoolu.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; the chairmen of the Senate and House Committees on Sports, Senator Obinna Ogba and Hon. Olumide Osoba respectively are also in the delegation.

Some other members include the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele; Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare; Minister of Agriculture, Dr Mohammed Abubakar; Ministers of State for Finance, Prince Clem Agba; Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, and Science and Technology, Mohammed Abdullahi; Special Adviser to President on Sports, Daniel Amokachi, as well as a representative of the Department of State Security (DSS).

ADVERTISEMENT

Others expected to be part of a special delegation are Sunday Asefun, the president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS); chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyeama; Executive Director, Premier Lotto, Bisi Adebutu; Executive Director Marketing, Nigeria Breweries, Emmanuel Orhiaki; Managing Director, MTN, Mr Karl Toriola, and Managing Director of Coca-cola, Mr Alfred Olajide.

The delegation is expected to leave for Cameroon on Monday, January 10, 2022 ahead of Nigeria’s first game on Tuesday January 11.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are in Group D alongside Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau.

The group games will be played in Garoua. Nigeria’s first game will be against Egypt on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.I

ADVERTISEMENT