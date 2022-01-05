President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Super Eagles of Nigeria to win the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations, starting in Cameroon on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

The president gave the charge while bidding the team farewell at a send-forth dinner organised by the federal government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

President Buhari, who was represented at the sendforth ceremony held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja by the minister of state for budget and national planning, Mr Clement Agba, believed that Super Eagles’ squad to AFCON 2021 in Cameroon has the skills and talents to conquer Africa for the fourth time in the neighbouring country Cameroon, assuring the contingent of total support.

“The federal government, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, is hereby declaring her total support for you. We are also expressing our belief in you.

“Three times we have been champions of Africa by winning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), that was in 1980, 1994 and 2013, and many other times we have ended as losing finalists and bronze medalists but we want you to strike gold in Cameroon on the 6th of February, 2022 when the tournament’s final match will be played.

“We are sending you forth this day as our ambassadors and worthy representatives of our dear country Nigeria to Cameroon as the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament begins in a few days.

“This Super Eagles squad has the skills and talents to excel at the Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Nigerians are fully behind you.

“We have followed your preparations for this tournament and have seen the challenges that you have faced with the late release from your clubs, the Covid 19 protocols, injuries and other factors, we urge you not to be deterred by these and rather see these obstacles as stepping stones to your success and glory.

“We are also appealing to you to demonstrate that Nigerian spirit of determination, focus, resilience, discipline and conquest on and off the pitch. You have to believe in yourselves, be confident in your own abilities and show trust in your coaches and officials.

“Finally, as you carry the hopes and aspirations of millions of Nigerians, be assured of the support of the Federal Government. Be patriotic, defend the green and white of Nigeria, fight for her pride and honour like the true soldiers and warriors that you are and this nation will celebrate you further upon your return. We wish you the best,” President Buhari said.