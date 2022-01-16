MTN Nigeria, the official communications partner of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their progression to the knockout stage of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 tournament in Cameroon.

The CEO of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, in a statement, said Nigerians were beginning to believe that Coach Austin Eguavoen-led squad can make the country proud and pledge his company’s total support for the national team.

“We are backing the boys to make us proud in Cameroon. This team can go all the way and win the trophy. They have a proud nation brimming with passion behind them, and we are also behind them all the way.

“At the last tournament, we finished third, and we should be pushing on from there. The team is filled with talented boys with an opportunity to make history, and we want them to grab it,” Toriola stated.

Villarreal of Spain winger, Samuel Chuwkueze, gave the Super Eagles the lead three minutes into their Group D second match against Sudan on Saturday before FC Union Berlin striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, scored the second goal of the game through a well-placed header on the stroke of halftime.

The Eagles began the second half how they ended the first with Moses Simon making it three goals for the three-time African champions after placing a well shot past the Sudanese goalie.

The Sudanese Falcons scored a consolation goal through a penalty kick after Ola Aina made a rash tackle in the box. Walieldin Khedr slotted the spot kick past Maduka Okoye.

Austin Eguavoen’s men will now proceed into the round of 16 with the belief that they can go all the way to glory.

Nigeria will face Guinea-Bissau in the last game of Group D on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 by 8pm.