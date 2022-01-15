The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the knockout stage of the 2021 African Cup of Nations with a 3-1 win over Sudan in their Group D second game of the competition.

Moses Simon set up Samuel Chukueze in the third minute of the match to take an early lead in Garoua. Nigeria almost doubled the lead in the 25th minute after Kelechi Iheanacho’s shot was blocked by the Sudan goalkeeper.

Nigeria continued to dominate possession and trouble the Sudanese defence in search of a second goal. Thier efforts paid off in the 45th minute after Taiwo Awoniyi made it 2-0, just before halftime.

Few seconds into the start of the first half of the match, Moses Simon scored Nigeria’s third goal to extend Nigeria’s lead. Sudan scored a consolation goal through a penalty in the 70th minute after Ola Aina committed a foul in the box.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles became the third team to qualify for the last 16 stage after hosts Cameroon and Morocco.

After beating Egypt in the first group game, the latest win ensured the Super Eagles have the option of resting key men in their final group match against Guinea-Bissau on Wednesday.

The Super Eagles, who are seeking a fourth Nations Cup title for Nigeria have now won two games in a row – and have both feet in the last 16, with six points to their name.

