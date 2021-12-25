Member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Ibrahim Obanikoro has made cash donation to Authentic Nigeria Football and Allied Supporters Club (ANFASSC) ahead of the nations cup in Cameroon.

Obanikoro made the cash donation when the President of ANFASSC,Abayomi Ogunjimi visited him in office in Lagos

He stated that he has been following the activities of ANFASSC since their creation and knowing the quality of the person leading them,that he had no doubt that this group is destined for the top.

‘I have been following the wonderful job you are doing and I am shocked at the amount of followers you have been able to gather within a short space of time, this shows how hard-working you are and what this club means to you’

He went further by saying ‘ I am happy to identify with you,your drive ,passion and focus is second to none and by virtue of this I will be supporting you and your members ahead nations cup in Cameroon’.

Authentic Nigeria football and Allied Supporters Club has put plans in motion to ensure that at least 500 members of the club travel to Cameroon for the nations cup.

