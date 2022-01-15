The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play their second group game today, against Sudan as they aim to consolidate their position as Group D leaders and book a place in the knockout stage of the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Nigeria defeated Egypt 1-0,in their first group game on Tuesday after Kelechi Iheanacho gave Nigeria the lead in the first half of the heavyweight clash.

Nigeria claimed all three points and emerged group leaders after Sudan and Guinea Bissau played out a goalless draw.

Ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations game against Sudan on Saturday, Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina has revealed that the team will take each game like a cup final.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aina made this known in an interview with the team media officer, where he said that the players are well focused on the next game against Sudan.

He said: “We want to go all the way, that’s our aim as a team.We want to win for our country and ourselves.We will take it game by game. We need the same concentration and quality in the next match.”

On his part Super Eagles Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, insists the team will not take Sudan for granted.

“First of all, i’m looking forward to three points and then a clean sheet is always good. It’s a sign of good defending and a competitive team, yes we will be good,”Okoye told NFF TV ahead of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a good performance againTst Egypt. I think we compete well, it was a collective performance.We need to stick to this level and we can beat anybody”

“We have set a high bar and we need to stick to it. We need to keep working hard and avoid distraction.”Okoye stated.

The Super Eagles will face Sudan at the Stade Roumde Adija, Garoua on Saturday(Today).

The match will be played at the Stade Roumde Adija in Garoua from 5pm (Nigerian time)and will be the first of two matches for the day as Egypt will face Guinea Bissau in the other group D game.