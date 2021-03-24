ADVERTISEMENT

Super Eagles’ camp is teeming with her superstars as the countdown begins for the final round of qualification matches for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations against Benin Republic and Lesotho respectively.

As at yesterday’s evening, 23 players had arrived at the magnificent Eko Hotel & Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos where the three-time African champions are ensconced ahead of the big duels.

Only Leicester City of England striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, who hit a brace as City flung Manchester United out of the FA Cup at the weekend, is being expected at the Eko Hotels.

Nigeria top their group with eight points, one better than the Squirrels of Benin Republic, against whom they trade tackles at the Stade Charles de Gaulle in Porto Novo on Saturday before take on the Crocodiles of Lesotho three days later at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos in what will be their first encounter in Nigeria’s commercial and economic capital in 10 years.

The Super Eagles will travel by waterways to Porto Novo on Friday morning, and will stay the night in the Beninoise capital, Cotonou, before moving to Porto Novo on Saturday for the game. The contingent will return to Cotonou after the game and travel back to Lagos on Sunday morning.

Speaking ahead of the matches, Coach Gernot Rohr said his wards will approach Saturday’s match with the intention of picking all three points, no matter the result of the group’s other tie in southern Africa.

“We are keen to restore a winning mentality to the group ahead of very crucial matches that we have ahead. It is important that we earn victories in the upcoming matches so that we get into our paces for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. There will be tough games to come and we need to be rearing to go.”