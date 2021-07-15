Three-time African champions, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will know their group opponents for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in August.

Confederation of African Football Federation president, Patrice Motsepe has also confirmed that the competition will be hosted by Cameroon.

Motsepe’s announcement also put to bed months of speculation over the future of the 2021 competition.

“Very good meetings have been taking place between CAF and the government and local organisers in Cameroon and I have no doubt in my mind that we will host a very successful Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon,” said Motsepe.

“I have three plans. Plan A is the AFCON next year in Cameroon. Plan B is the AFCON next January in Cameroon and plan three is that we are going to host something that should make all of us proud.”

“There is work ongoing to make sure that it will be world-class quality. Yes, there are discussion and ongoing progress and an ongoing commitment that AFCON next year is going to be very good.”

The tournament is scheduled to be played from January 9 to 6 February, 2022.

CAF had to postpone the finals twice because of the global health crisis.

The Super Eagles finished in third position at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.