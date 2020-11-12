After a whole year without competitive action, the current international break is primed to be very busy in Africa as national teams resume the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification. At the time of the break, forced by the fast spreading coronavirus, each of the teams in the 12 groups had played two matches.

Match Day 3 started on Wednesday 11th November and a number of top teams are in a great position to seal qualification after Match Days 3 and 4.

Top ranked Senegal lived to their billing on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau and will secure their place at the competition with two matches to spare if they can repeat this in their trip to Guinea Bissau this weekend.

The Lions of Teranga remain the only side with a perfect record after playing three matches, and they have been very strong for the other teams in the group, scoring eight goals and conceding just one. Senegal could be joined at the top by four other teams – Nigeria, Madagascar, Tunisia, Algeria and Ghana which have already won two in two.

In Group L, Nigeria, have a double header with Sierra Leone, and if the Super Eagles can pick six points in the two matches, they will be well through. Nigeria have already beaten Benin and Lesotho in this group, and four wins in their last five AFCON qualification matches set them out as firm favorites here.

Madagascar were top performers at AFCON 2019, when they made their debut at the premier football competition in the continent. They are gunning for a return to the competition in 2021 and have so far done well.

With two wins in their opening two matches in Group K, they are well on track as they take on their toughest opponent in the group – Ivory Coast. Madagascar have picked wins over Niger and Ethiopia and Ivory Coast’s slip in the last game, against Ethiopia, gave them the chance to stay top. The back to back matches against Ivory Coast will define Madagascar’s journey back to AFCON and starting away from home, it is definitely going to get tough.

In Group J, Tunisia seems to have an easy ride; they top after two straight wins and will be at home to face Tanzania, who rarely do well in North Africa. To Tunisia’s advantage, Equatorial Guinea beat Libya on Wednesday, leaving the former African champions with a three-point gap at the top. Two wins in the coming two matches will hand Tunisia their place in the 2021 finals and they get to face a side that has no win in 12 AFCON qualification matches away from home. Meanwhile, Tunisia have 10 straight home wins in AFCON qualifiers and are unbeaten in the last 14 at home.

Algeria, the reigning African champions, will also be looking to seal their place after the weekend’s matches. They have also managed two wins in their opening two matches and face their toughest opponents in Group H – Zimbabwe on Match Day 3. Algeria are two points ahead of second placed Zimbabwe and will be looking to pick a home win before heading to Southern Africa for the return leg.

In the same group, two other Southern Africa nations will be facing off – Botswana and Zambia – the two nations yet to register a win. Zambia have lost both their opening matches while Botswana have one point from a draw with Zimbabwe on Match Day 1.

One of the most successful teams in the continent, Ghana, will also be out to secure their place after the two coming matches. They are on six points from the opening two games and face Sudan in their next two games, the first at home before traveling to Eastern Africa. Ghana have the pedigree and the personnel for this job and being on four straight wins and clean sheets in AFCON qualification matches they are firm favorites to win both home and away.

One of the pools that remains tough to predict is Group G, which has Comoros, Kenya, Egypt and Togo. Of the 10 matches played in the group so far, only one win has been registered. Minnows Comoros and Kenya faced off for their third match in the group on Wednesday and this, like seven earlier games in the group, ended in a draw.

Comoros lead the group against all odds, and had a good showing in Nairobi, playing 50 minutes with a man down and still managing a 1-1 draw away from home. A win in Moroni on Sunday will push them ever closer to a first appearance at AFCON finals. Egypt and Togo, winless in the opening two matches face off on Match Day 3 on Saturday in Cairo before heading to Lome for the return.

Chad, South Sudan, Sao Tome & Principe, Angola, Rwanda, Zambia, Eswatini and Niger are yet to pick a point so far in the qualifiers and Chad’s case is worse as they have already played three matches. All the rest are still on two games and can have hope of rising when they get to play on Match Day 3.