The Super Eagles of Nigeria tightened their grip on top of Group D at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon following a 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau on Wednesday night.

The Super Eagles took the lead when Sadiq Umar scored his first goal of the tournament in the 55th minute with a fine assist from Kelechi Iheanacho.

William Troost-Ekong made it 2-0 in the 74th minute after after Moses Simon’s shot ricochet off the bar and Troost-Ekong went for the rebound which found its way inside the net.

The goal was initially ruled offside, but after a VAR check by the referee, the goal was awarded.

The result means Nigeria topped the group with maximum nine points, scoring six goals and conceding just one in three matches of group stage.

