Only one stadium has been approved ready for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as Cote d’Ivoire continues to build three new stadiums while two are under renovation.

Newly-built Ebimpe Olympic Stadium, which was opened in October, is the only stadium passed ready with a capacity of more than 60,000 seats.

Renovation works will start at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in January 2021 to install metal roofs while the Peace Stadium in Bouake is currently ongoing an overhaul to increase its capacity from 25,000 to 40,000 seats by the end of 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The constructions of the Yamoussoukro Stadium, Poro Stadium and Stade San Pedro are still in progress, and they are expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Earlier this month, a CAF inspection delegation led by Deputy General Secretary Anthony Baffoe visited Cote d’Ivoire to check the level of preparation for the tournament which will take place in June 2023.

Baffoe expressed satisfaction with the work done so far and he is confident the constructions will be completed before the deadline.

“Cote d’Ivoire is a country that I know very well. The visit was well orchestrated. We are very satisfied with the way the inspection visit went, and with the work done by the Local Organizing Committee (LOC),” Baffoe told the CAF website.

“For us, infrastructure and access routes are very important, and this is what interested us in each city. We first landed in Abidjan and the next day we went to Korhogo. We drove from Korhogo to Bouaké for three hours to Korhogo to Bouaké without encountering any problem. From Bouaké, we continued to Yamoussoukro. After Yamoussoukro, we returned to Abidjan where we spent two days.