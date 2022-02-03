The second semifinal game of the ongoing 33rd Africa Cup of Nations 2021 tournament hold this evening at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde with the host team Cameroon taking on Pharaohs of Egypt.

The two most successful sides in the history of the tournament go head to head for a place in the Sunday’s final.

Cameroon put in a powerful display in the quarterfinals to defeat the Gambia 2-0, thanks to a brace from Karl Toko Ekambi, and continue their dream of winning their seventh AFCON title as hosts, while Egypt came from behind to defeat North Africans rivals Morocco 2-1 after extra time, following a goal and assist from their captain and point-man, Mohamed Salah.

Both sides last met in the final back in 2017, when the Indomitable Lions secured a 2-1 victory, and with 12 titles between them, this game has all the makings of an exciting and nerve-racking contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the home crowd cheering them on, Cameroon have enjoyed a sensational Africa Cup of Nations campaign and will feel confident in their chances of reaching the final of the continental football fiesta on home soil.

On head-to-head, Cameroon and Egypt have met in 27 matches across all competitions dating back as far as 1983. The Pharaohs have claimed 15 wins compared to six for the Indomitable Lions, while six games have been drawn.

ADVERTISEMENT