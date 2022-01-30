Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah, scored brilliant equaliser and created the winner as Egypt came from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 after extra-time in their Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Cameroon on Sunday.

The seven-time African champions will now meet hosts, Cameroon, in the semi-final in Yaounde on Thursday.

Morocco went ahead in the seventh minute from a penalty converted by Sofiane Boufal but Egypt came storming back as they dominated the game with Salah scoring in the 53rd minute.

The Liverpool forward then turned provider to set up Mahmoud Trezeguet for the winner 10 minutes into extra time.

Sunday’s victory keep Egypt on course to extend their record number of titles to eight and condemned Morocco to yet another failed campaign, having last made it to the semi-finals at the Cup of Nations in 2004.

“It was a great performance against a tough team that didn’t give us much,” said Salah, adding: “But we played well and managed to win and that’s the most important thing.”

