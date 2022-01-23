Nigeria and Tunisia will face off in what promises to be a frenetic Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 at the Roumde Adija Stadium in Garoua today.The match kicks off at 8pm Nigeria time.

While the Super Eagles finished the group stage with 9 maximum points to emerge as group leaders, Tunisia on the other hand head into the round of 16 as one of the two best third-placed sides,having amassed just 3points in the group stages.

This will be the second knockout-stage encounter between the sides in three years after the Super Eagles secured a slender 1-0 victory in last edition’s third-place playoff tie in Egypt.

Nigeria have enjoyed a sensational start to the Africa Cup of Nations and head into the knockout stages as the standout side and team to beat at the tournament after a string of thrilling results.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2013 champions head into today’s game unbeaten in each of their last six outings across all competitions, claiming five wins and one draw since a October’s 1-0 loss against Central African Republic in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Looking at past results between Nigeria and Tunisia, we can expect a cagey contest as the results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with both sides claiming six wins apiece, while the spoils have been shared on eight different occasions.

Nigeria are aiming for a fourth AFCON title,having won the title on three occasions in 1980, 1994 and 2013, while Tunisia won their first and only title when they hosted in 2004.

ADVERTISEMENT