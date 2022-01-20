The telco giant, MTN, has announced a promotion to send lucky football fans to Cameroon to watch the Super Eagles live at the ongoing 33rd Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Over the years, MTN Nigeria has made several investments towards the growth of Nigerian football.

“At the core of almost every Nigerian lies a diehard Super Eagles supporter. We are proud lovers of football and our football stars become legends to us. The loud chants of goal when our boys score a goal, the community and companionship we enjoy watching games with our loved ones, the friendships we create when we watch games with strangers. These are some of the things we truly enjoy as fans of the Super Eagles,” the telco giant said.

MTN Nigeria, who is the official communications partner of the NFF, struck partnerships with 140 viewing centers across the country to enhance the viewing experience of fans during the Nations Cup tournament. This has proven to be exciting to the fans with the telco providing fans the opportunity to win exciting prizes such as phones, irons, tshirts, and so many more while watching their beloved team at the same time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, in a bid to identify and coach the best young footballing talents in Nigeria, MTN Nigeria and top Premier League club, Arsenal Football Club, held a three-day coaching clinic for 128 young players and 30 coaches in October 2018 at the legacy pitch of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

In 2021, MTN Nigeria, announced a partnership with LaLiga, the men’s top professional football division of the Spanish football league system, to provide MTN customers with the league’s exclusive news, updates, videos and games offering football fans a unique and highly entertaining experience.

The Nigerian Super Eagles emerged triumphant against the Egyptian Pharaohs in the opening match of Group D after Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, scored the winning goal in the 30th minute of the match.

ADVERTISEMENT