Victor Osimhen is expected to arrive Nigeria’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations camp on January 3rd, according to Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) director of communication, Ademola Olajire.

The Super Eagles are expected to begin preparations for the competition in Abuja on Wednesday.

The three-time African kings will train in Abuja for a few days before travelling to Garoua, Cameroon for their final preparation on January 5.

Osimhen, who had been a doubt for the biennial competition after sustaining a serious facial injury in Napoli’s defeat to Inter Milan in November was named in Nigeria’s 28-man squad on Saturday after declaring himself fit to play for his country.

“We expect Victor [Osimhen] to join up with the rest of the squad at least by 3 of January,” NFF director of communications, Ademola Olajire, told BBC Sport Africa.

“It is unnecessary to react to every report in the media about our players’ availability or potential non-availability for the tournament.

“But the NFF is confident that our players, including Osimhen, understand the country’s desire for a fourth continental title. It is important to have all our players show the same commitment and ambitious traits as displayed by Osimhen.”

Osimhen is expected to return to Italy for his scheduled medical checkup even though it appears all is not well between the striker and his Italian club, Napoli.

Multiple reports suggest the Super Eagles striker had defied Napoli to skip Friday’s medical checkup in order to link up with the Nigeria national team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Though Osimhen has been spotted in Nigeria for the Christmas celebration with his family, a close associate of the striker, Oma Akatugba hints the Napoli striker would be available for Friday’s medical checkup.

Akatugba, a journalist based in Germany was quoted on an Italian news outlet as saying Osimhen has no problem with the medical checkup or even playing for Napoli as late as January 6th before linking up with the Super Eagles.

“Osimhen is in Nigeria with his family, but I have not met him because I am in Germany.” ilnapolista.it quotes Akatugba as telling Radio Marte.

He continued: “However Victor will return to Naples to make the last check planned for some time.

“Victor would be very happy to play and win in Turin and then leave to represent Nigeria in the Africa Cup.”

The West Africans will begin their quest for a fourth African title against the Pharaohs of Egypt on January 11.

