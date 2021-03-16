ADVERTISEMENT

Benin Republic head coach, Michel Dussuyer, will unveil his final list of players that will prosecute the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Nigeria and Sierra Leone today.

The Squirrels will host the Super Eagles on Saturday, March 27 at the Stade Charles de Gaulle, Porto Novo.

“Review of our national coach Michel Dussuyer and his technical staff. The list of players selected for the two matches (Nigeria and Sierra Leone) will be communicated on March 16 at 4.30 p.m,” reads a tweet on the official Twitter handle of the Benin Football Federation.

Dussuyer’s side lost 2-1 to Super Eagles on matchday one of the qualifying series.

The Super Eagles occupy top spot in Group L with eight points from four games. But the Squirrels, who sit in second position with seven points will secure a spot in Cameroon with a win against the three-time African champions.