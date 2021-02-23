Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, has confirmed the possibility of Nigeria’s senior national men team traveling to Benin via the use of a boat for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Squirrels of Benin.

Nigeria will face the Squirrels of Benin on March 22 in a game that could decide the fate of the two teams.

In an interview with French radio station Europe1 (via Football 365), the German tactician lamented Benin’s poor road network for their decision not to travel by road to the capital, Porto Novo.

He also appealed to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to move their hotel closer to the Nigerian-Benin border.

“We will have the “fitness” at the hotel, which we did not have on the previous day in Benin City,” Rohr told French radio station Europe1 (via Football 365).

“We will be very close to Benin. We risk making the trip to Cotonou, where we play our match of the 5th day on March 27, by boat, because the road is not good and the crossing only lasts two hours.”