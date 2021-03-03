Former Nigerian stars, Duke Udi and Tarila Okorowanta have urged Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, to exclude Ahmed Musa from the list of players that will be invited for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.

The duo said the invitation of players must be based on current form and want Musa who has been without a club since leaving Saudi club, Al Nassr in October 2020, out of the team.

The Eagles captain was on the verge of joining Premier League side West Brom during the 2021 Winter transfer window, only for the deal to collapse at the end.

‘We are inviting players now on current form,’ Duke Udi said in an interview with Brila.net.

‘Ahmed Musa is without a club at the moment, so we need to look at other players,’ Okorowanta echoed his former teammate’s position.