By Salifu Usman, Abuja

All the 23 Super Eagles players invited for the double-header Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series against the Lone Stars of Sierra Leone in Benin City and Freetown have arrived the training camp.

The Eagles of Nigeria will lock horns with their Sierra Leone’s counterparts at the upgraded Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City tomorrow before traveling to Freetown on Tuesday, November 17, for the reverse fixture of the encounter.

The director of communications of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ademola Olajire, said all the 23 invited players had arrived at the Eterno Hotel and Suites abode of Eagles in Benin City, just before the Sierra Leonean 43-man contingent flew into town.

He said the Leone Stars delegation had flown into Lagos aboard an ASKY airline flight from Freetown, before being airlifted by a chartered flight to the Edo State capital.

The Nigerian players and officials undertook the mandatory COVID-19 test yesterday, with the results being expected today.

Olajire in a statement added that the Eagles handler, Gernot Rohr, said he was expecting his wards to conform to style and taste.

“We do not in any way under-rate the Sierra Leoneans that we play over two legs within these four days, but we have our focus and objective for the matches. We want to win both games so we can have the ticket and be able to be a little more relaxed for the final games. You know that next year, we also have the World Cup qualifiers to focus on. It is better to get the AFCON job behind us now.

“I am excited by the spirit of the players and their sense of dedication and commitment. We have not played a competitive match in a year, but they look very ready and good to go. Our mission is the six points in these two matches,” Olajire quoted Rohr as saying.

With the maximum six-point from their first two matches of the campaign, three points ahead of second-placed Benin Republic who will square up to Lesotho, the Eagles will be sure of a spot in the Draw for the finals in Cameroon if they earn all the points at stake against the Leone Stars.