By Salifu Usman Abuja

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been urged to be cautious of the Squirrels of Benin Republic and Crocodiles of Lesotho in their final round of qualification matches for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe, gave the advice, saying Gernot Rohr and his boys cannot afford to take anything for granted in the back to back ties against the two African rivals.

Egbe, who is a FIFA licensed match agent noted that both games would be tricky, given the terrain where they would be played.

He said the pitch in Porto Novo where the Eagles will lock horns with squirrels of Benin on Saturday is one which the Nigerian players would not be comfortable with given where they are coming from.

He was quick to add that Rohr’s decision to call up more home players for the games would help the team.

“The matches in Porto Novo and Lagos are going to be very tricky games for the Eagles. I know the Eagles won’t like the turf in Porto Novo because I have been there and know how bad that turf is…the good thing is that Rohr has some home lads who would be more comfortable playing the two games,” Egbe said.

He disclosed that the football authorities in Republic of Benin had before now actually contacted his firm Monimichelle to reconstruct the Charles de Gaulle Stadium turf.

“I was there at the Stadium in Porto Novo and took measurements… I know what Eagles would face there. It is not the best of playing surface.”

Egbe stressed that Nigeria and other African countries must invest in hybrid synthetic pitches similar to what they have in Europe if our players must do well when they come home to play in Africa.

“We need to invest in good pitches…pitches that are sustainable and not tournament pitches. The hybrid synthetic pitches we constructed in Aba at the Enyimba Stadium and the one in Remo at the Remo academy are there and end users…players and coaches have fallen in love with the turfs.

“In Awka, our ongoing installation at the Awka Township Stadium will have the latest innovative 3 system drainage for top notch pitches which is the future of pitch drains. Monimichelle sports is always on the lookout for the latest innovative products in the sports construction world,” Egbe added.