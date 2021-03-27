ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria defender Ola Aina insists the team will go all out for a win against Benin Republic in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying contest.

In need of one point from two games to seal qualification to next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, the Super Eagles face the Squirrels on Saturday before hosting Lesotho in Lagos three days later.

Aina admits that reality makes their job a lot demanding as the squad move on from an embarrassing 4-4 draw at home to Sierra Leone five months ago.

“As strange as it sounds, I believe everyone’s moved on from that Sierra Leone game but the lessons learned stays with us,” he told BBC Sport Africa.

“We travel to Benin with all seriousness, we’ll go there and try to win the game before hosting Lesotho at home.”

The Super Eagles have eight points, one ahead of the squirrels of Benin while the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone have three points and Lesotho two.

