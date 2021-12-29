Super Eagles of Nigeria Group D opponent at next month’s AFCON Sudanese national team has arrived in Cameroon for the tournament.

The Sudan Football Association confirmed the team’s arrival on their Twitter handle.

Players and officials touched down in Yaounde on Tuesday as one of the early arrivals for the continental competition.

The 1970 Africa Cup of Nations champions have been in Khartoum in the past weeks preparing after returning from the FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar.

At the Arab Cup, they lost all their three group games to Algeria (4-0), Egypt (5-0) and Lebanon (1-0).

They are making a return to the AFCON after last appearing at the 2012 edition where they got to the quarter-finals.

Also, they will kick-off their 2021 AFCON campaign against Guinea-Bissau on January 11.

Their clash with the Super Eagles comes up on January 15th.

