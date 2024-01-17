Former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, has said there is no hiding place for Nigeria’s senior national team if they want to emerge champions of the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Mikel, who was among the triumphant Super Eagles class of 2013 that won Nigeria’s last AFCON title in South Africa, while speaking to LEADERSHIP Sports at the sidelines of 2023 FIFA World Best Awards in London, United Kingdom on Monday, said that the Super Eagles must be at their best to become champions of Africa again.

“We have to keep improving going forward, there is no escape from it, we played the best in 2013 to win the tournament, we got rid of Ivory Coast to win and for them, they have to do the same, if you want to win the tournament, you have to beat the best to win it,” he said.

The former Chelsea midfielder charged the Super Eagles to believe in their abilities and be dedicated while flying the country’s flag in Ivory Coast.

“I hope they get better and improve as the tournament goes on. My advice to Super Eagles is to keep believing and hoping for the best as a team,” he added.

The three-time African champions Super Eagles started their fourth AFCON title chase last Sunday as they fought back to draw against Equatorial Guinea courtesy of Victor Osimhen’s goal just few minutes after conceding in the encounter.

Nigeria, joint-second on the Group A log, would face a huge test against hosts and Group A leaders, the Elephants of Ivory Coast, who won their opening game against Guinea Bissau 2-0 as they go out in search of their first group win on Thursday at the newly-built Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Ebimpe, Ivory Coast.