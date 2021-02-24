Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets will know their group phase opponents at next month’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) U-17 when the draw holds today at the Monotel Dar El Barka Hotel in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

The five-time world champions made sure of their place in the finals after reaching the final of the WAFU B U-17 Tournament staged in Togo last month, where they lost 2-3 to Cote d’Ivoire’s Baby Elephants. Both teams are flying WAFU B’s flag at the competition taking place in Morocco from March 13 to 31, 2021.

Hosts Morocco, Algeria (North Africa); Cameroon, Congo (Central Africa); Uganda, Tanzania (East Africa); Zambia, South Africa (Southern Africa); Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria (WAFU B) and; Mali, Senegal (WAFU A) are the teams qualified for the finals and whose names will be in the pots today.