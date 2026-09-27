The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has praised Moses Usor following his impressive debut for Nigeria in Friday’s 2-1 victory over Madagascar in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Usor came off the bench to make his Super Eagles debut in the Group L match at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo and made an immediate impact by scoring the winning goal.

The winger replaced Samuel Chukwueze in the 61st minute and needed only four minutes to announce his arrival on the international stage.

Receiving the ball inside Nigeria’s half, Usor surged forward down the left flank before cutting into the Madagascar penalty area, where he beat two defenders and fired a low left-footed effort into the net to put Nigeria 2-1 ahead in the 65th minute.

CAF was impressed by the individual quality of the goal and celebrated the 23-year-old’s effort on its official X account.

“A one-man show from Moses Usor, finished in style on Nigeria’s road through the #TotalEnergiesAFCON2027 qualifiers,” CAF wrote.

Usor’s strike completed Nigeria’s comeback after Madagascar had taken the lead in the first half.

The visitors went ahead before debutant George Ilenikhena restored parity for the Super Eagles in first-half stoppage time, scoring his first international goal in the process.

Usor then completed the turnaround shortly after coming on, helping Nigeria begin their Group L campaign with three points.

The performance will provide the winger with confidence ahead of Nigeria’s second qualifying fixture against Guinea-Bissau in Bissau on Tuesday, September 29.