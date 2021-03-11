By Chinelo Chikelu, Abuja.

Agence Francaise De Development AFD, and Institute Francais Nigeria IFN, commemorated the International Women’s Day IWD celebrating success stories of Nigerian women bridging the gender inequality gap through the empowering of women and girls.

Marking the event with the premiere of AFD funded documentary film Women With Big Ideas, it follows three women: dancer, choreographer and CEO of Krump Studios, Jemimah Angulu; filmmaker and CEO, Girls Voices, Carolyn Seaman; and linguist and educationist, Maryam Yakubu with big ideas to create equal opportunities for women in a society where the male had a head start.

Deploying a Cinema of Reality, filmmaker, Helene Pont follows for a period of three days the daily activities of Angulu, Seaman and Yakubu capturing a specific story and their unique methods of impact.

Speaking at the premiere at IFN AFD Country Director Pascal Grangereau said supporting documentaries and NGOs that promote gender equality falls under AFD’s objective to change societies views on the issue. He said while AFD has had no gender-specific projects, since opening operations in Nigeria in 2009, its programme description PAD defines in detail their expectations and factors in issues like climate change and gender equality. Projects are revisited with partners and readjusted to fit AFD’s PAD.

Good examples include its large-scale infrastructure project in Lagos State transport sector that ensures the system is gender-inclusive, with a certain number of females employed as BRT bus drivers and in other aspects of its operation. Likewise, AFD’s huge energy project in northwest Nigeria, Northwest Accord with the Northern Corridor Union highlights and links its top priorities issues towards building shared solutions with and for the people of the Global South.

“We try to induce in different aspects the equality between men and women, you know small but permanent touches in our projects, and we force ourselves to think about it. We hope to have in the near future projects aimed specifically at gender issues.

Noting the overwhelming negativity of Nigerian documentaries and news reports on gender-equality issues, the filmmaker who made her debut in filmmaking with the documentary, was inspired to celebrate the success stories. In choosing the subjects for the film, Pont admits it was hard process as she met with many interesting women. ‘‘I decided to follow the profession journey of these three in order to have a large picture of the empowerment of these women. They let me follow them for a few days and I tried to remain faithful to their message.’’

Upon observation, Seaman and Angulu’s organization had at one time partnered or received funding from the IFN. Head of Cultural & Cooperation Affairs and Director of IFN Raphael Pont, however, assured that the French Embassy’s project selection for funding under its Peace Corps is based on goodwill and partnership with local authorities.

“We target one group or one initiative because we know it has good value and efficient impact on the population we are targeting. That means on the ground we need support from the community and the leaders. If there’s that much support for one initiative, it makes it more relevant,” he said.