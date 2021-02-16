The African Development Bank (AfDB) has debarred a Kenyan company for engaging in fraudulent practices in a tender application.

The Bank said on Tuesday it excluded the Global Interjapan (Kenya) Limited for 36 months for fraudulent practice while tendering for the Bank-financed Small Scale Irrigation and Value Addition Project in Kenya.

Global Interjapan is a civil engineering company registered in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press statement, AfDB said it made the decision after an investigation conducted by its Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption.

The debarment renders Global Interjapan and its affiliates ineligible to participate in Bank Group-financed projects during the debarment period.

Additionally, the debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks.

It means Global Interjapan will be subject to Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions.

It also means that they are also locked out by other multilateral lenders, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group.

At the expiry of the exclusion period, Global Interjapan (Kenya) Limited will only be eligible to participate in Bank Group-financed projects on condition that it implements an integrity compliance programme consistent with the Bank’s guidelines.

The Small Scale Irrigation and Value Addition Project is aimed at reducing poverty by enhancing agricultural productivity in Kenya.

It is also aimed at income and food security among the residents of 11 counties in Kenya.

(PANA/NAN)