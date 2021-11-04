President, African Development Bank Group, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has pledged the Bank’s support for the recharging of water to the Lake Chad Basin.

Adesina made the pledge during his discussion with President Muhammadu Buhari at the ongoing COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, on Tuesday.

The AfDB head through his verified Twitter account @akin_adesina said:” I had a great discussion with H.E.President Buhari at the COP26 in Glasgow. I asked for his leadership to help on the recharging of water to the Lake Chad Basin. We will rally behind you. The cost of inaction is greater than the cost of action. Thank you Mr. President “

Members of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) have begun moves that will lead to the recharge of shrinking Lake Chad.

The shrinkage of Lake Chad has been one of the main factors responsible for insurgency and socio-economic unrests in the Lake Chad Basin Commission member countries, which include Cameroon, Chad, Niger, Nigeria, Algeria, the Central African Republic, Libya, and Sudan.

Major sources of livelihood including farming and fishing of about 40 million people living along the Chad Basin are said to be affected.

Stakeholders within the member countries have identified inter-basin water transfer as the realistic solution confronting the receding Lake.