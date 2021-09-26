The President of the African Development Bank and former Minister of Agriculture in Nigeria, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, has won the 2020 Zik Leadership Prize for Public Service.

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also won the 2020 Zik Prize for Good Governance.

The Chairman, Selection Committee, Board of Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre, Prof. Pat Utomi who disclosed this at a press conference in Lagos listed other winners to include, the Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunimbe Mamora; the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule; a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim; and a former First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Mrs Ekaette Akpabio.

The organizers also said the managing director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari; the Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency, Dr Bashir Jamoh; the managing director, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Uche Orji; and the Director of FBN Holdings Plc, Urum Eke emerged winners in public service and professional leadership award categories.

“I am delighted to inform you that since 1995 when the Zik Prize in Leadership Award scheme started, it has been held consistently annually and has now evolved to become one of Africa’s most respected award schemes. We must give credit to board members over these years that have shown uncommon zeal and commitment to building and encouraging true leadership across the face of the continent,” Utomi said.