Senior special adviser to the president on Industrialisation, African Development Bank (AfDB), Banji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka is billed to x-ray how the African continent can reignite its industrialisation using technology.

Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, who is presenting the kick-off seminar of the Prof. Calestous Juma Lecture series on knowledge and innovation for development, holding between August 12 and 13, 2021, noted that Africa must start immediately to reverse the ‘Reversal of its Fortune’.

According to him, the keynote address titled, ‘Re-igniting Africa Industrialisation: The Role of Innovation ‘ will address the issues why the renewed debate on Industrialisation?

ADVERTISEMENT

“Personally, I do not believe there was any sort of disinterest especially among low-income and middle-income countries,” he said.

Secondly, the paper will also address the issue of what underlines the poor industrialisation record of African countries? This, he said, is a much broader debate that will take up one central issue of Natural Resource-Reliance (NRR) as opposed to Natural Resource-Abundance (NRA) as a major barrier to industrialisation in Africa.

“Third, I argue, as with others, that NRA by itself does not pre-determine a negative development outcome (such as resource curse) but the reliance on wasting assets that generates strong exclusive effects on technological learning and innovation. I will show that countries have in the past used natural resources as a basis to build strong economies.”

This online lecture series is a tribute to Prof. Calestous Juma who is an internationally recognised authority in the application of science, technology and innovation (STI) to sustainable development especially in developing countries. His work focused on analysing how knowledge and innovation could be harnessed for development in the context of institutional change in socio-economic systems.

The main aim of the webinar is to bring together public and private sector experts and stakeholders to discuss how to re-ignite sustainable industrialisation towards social and economic growth. The main expected outcome of the seminar is to create a sustained dialogue and document inputs from the participants’ experiences, lessons, good practices and ideas about sustainable industrialisation towards social and economic growth.