African Development Bank (AfDB) has said its portfolio in Nigeria, comprising of 63 operations has risen to a total commitment value of $5 billion. The bank said the funds are almost evenly distributed between public and private sector operations, covering many sectors.

Director-general of the Nigeria Country Office for the African Development Bank, Lamin Barrow, made the disclosure yesterday at the 2022 Country Portfolio Performance Review workshop in Abuja.

With the exit of 15 operations and entry of 6 operations since the 2019 country portfolio performance review, the Bank’s portfolio in Nigeria increased by $198.6 million.

According to Barrow, a $288.5 million general budget support operation was approved under the COVID-19 Crisis response facility in 2020, while $544 million in loan financing were approved for 5 operations in 2021. “The Bank has leveraged its resources by mobilizing co-financing from other Development Partners to the tune of nearly $1 billion,” Barrow said.

He stated that lessons from the COVID pandemic 19 pandemic underscores the importance of accelerating the implementation of projects for rapid economic recovery and to foster more inclusive and climate resilient development in Nigeria.

The forum was organized to identify both generic and specific challenges confronted in the management of the Bank’s portfolio. The expectation is also to map out pragmatic actions to ensure speedier implementation of projects.

Barrow said despite the progress made in the past year, “we need to move fast in ensuring that the new projects reach implementation stage at a faster pace.

He stated that startup delays – attributed to delays in meeting loan effectiveness and first disbursement conditions – accounted for 32 per cent of flagged operations as at end December 2021. There are low hanging fruits that we can pluck by moving faster in processing the signature of 4 public sector projects approved in 2021

Also, the director, international economic relations department, Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Mrs Isha Omar commended the African Development Bank for the support to achieve the nation’s development agenda towards a common goal.

Omar said the ministry is committed to its coordination responsibilities and support to the project implementing units for enhanced delivery and development impact. She encouraged all the participating Ministries, Departments and Agencies and project implementation units to put more effort into addressing recurring issues and challenges that were identify